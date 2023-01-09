MadameNoire Featured Video

In this “Game-Day” collection, singer and fashion mogul Rihanna debuts some looks inspired by the highly anticipated halftime show via the lingerie and loungewear brand’s Instagram.

The collection follows traditional varsity sports apparel with the tag “Property of Fenty” displayed on the outerwear. The drop features an assortment of undergarments and sweats, in addition to newly introduced “LVII” jerseys. Harper’s Bazaar reveals another piece includes cheeky white graphic t-shirts that state “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

The Fenty Beauty founder has not revealed much about her upcoming performance, but hints that it will be a celebration of her vast discography. The singer hopes to “incorporate a lot of culture” and “different aspects of entertainment” into her rendition of the iconic performance slot.

Rihanna will also be the first headliner of the newly changed Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, Deadline reports. The Emmy-award winning program will be co-produced by the streaming service in collaboration with multimedia label Roc Nation and the NFL. The Super Bowl and its halftime performance will take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

To shop the limited edition pieces ahead of the game, the collection can be found on Savagex.com, with a pop-up shop in Los Angeles to celebrate the release coming later this month.

