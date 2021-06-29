MadameNoire Featured Video

Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis will serve as executive producers and narrators of the upcoming docu-series The Hair Tales, which will unpack beauty, identity and the experiences of Black women through the distinctive lens of Black hair.

According to Variety, the show’s longline says that “[The Hair Tales] will lead the audience through a revelatory journey of connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes. The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately Black women’s identity, creativity, and contributions to society.”

The project is the first to be released via Hulu and OWN simultaneously. Variety detailed that The Hair Tales is a product of Disney’s “recently launched content brand for creators of color and underrepresented voices” — Onyx Collective, which will be funneled out via Hulu. Other executive producers of the project include Oprah, Tara Duncan, president of both Freeform and the Onyx Collective and founding partners Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg of the production company Culture House.

Speaking on the importance of the series and what it aims to represent, Ross said, “This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength, and joy. Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”

Davis emphasized, “There is a story in every curl, coil, and kink of our hair. This show will be a dynamic adventure through these stories of ancestry and innovation, politics and pop culture, ritual, resilience, and revolution but mostly reveal humanity. It will affirm Black women, inform others, and inspire everyone.”

In her statement, Duncan expressed that, “It’s incredibly exciting for Onyx Collective to bring this project, that is entirely produced by women of color, to Hulu and OWN.”

The Hair Tales is set to begin production later this year and premiere sometime in 2022. The teaser — which is set to some punchy dance music and features old photos of some of the project’s EPs — can be seen down below.