Arguably one of the scariest events in sports history is starting to show signs of positivity. While Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still in critically condition, new updates from the Bills and his agent suggest that Hamlin is making great progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest that he suffered on the field Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” Thursday’s tweet from the Bills reads. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.” Also, Hamlin’s agent, Rob Butler, told CNN on Thursday that the defensive back is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Monday and had to receive CPR on the field and at the hospital according to reports. The news today is a significantly positive sign considering the circumstances.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills tweeted on Wednesday. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Support For Demar Continues To Pour In

Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor who was coaching against Hamlin on Monday Night, offered his support for the 24-year-old following the incident.

“Certainly, we’re pulling for Damar,” Taylor said. “Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he’s able to see that.”

Taylor also went on to praise the medical staff and doctors who sprung into action to help save Hamlin.

“All the medical professionals that were involved. The Bills trainers, the Bills doctors, our trainers, our doctors, the paramedics, the emergency response team — they were on it, they were composed,” Taylor said. “It was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everybody was trying to process, and for me personally, being down there and seeing the composure that everybody involved had.”

The NFL said that it will not reschedule the Bills vs. Bengals game for this upcoming week. It may be likely that game won’t be played at all. Hamlin’s recovery has been on the minds of many around the country and the world. It’s great to hear that there is good news coming out of Cincinnati.