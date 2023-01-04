MadameNoire Featured Video

When Snoop Dogg hit the hip-hop scene, gangsta rap was on the rise. As one of the faces of the hip-hop subset, he was slammed for his misogynistic, sexist and derogatory lyrics against women. One of the people that checked him about his vulgar verses was rhythm and blues icon Dionne Warwick.

The CNN documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Over, reflected on how Warwick invited Snoop, Tupac, Suge Knight and Death Row Records rappers to her home to discuss their lyrical content. Warwick instructed them to be at her home by 7 a.m. They arrived at 6:52 a.m., making sure they didn’t disrespect her with lateness.

“We were kind of like scared and shook up,” the Long Beach rep said about that morning. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Once they were all together, Warwick slammed them over their rhymes.

“You’re going to have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?,” Warwick said she told them.

Snoop Dogg Sat In Awe As He Got ‘Out-Gangstered’ By Dionne Warwick

Snoop Dogg said he couldn’t believe he got G-checked by the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer.

“She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked,” he said. “We were the most gangsta as you could be but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

After she told them to do better, Snoop changed the tone of his sophomore effort, Tha Doggfather.

“I made it a point to put records of joy—me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living,” he continued. “Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I’m making you proud.”