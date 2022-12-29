MadameNoire Featured Video

After almost two decades, Chrissy Lampkin and Nancy Jones aka Mama Jones, have made amends. On a recent episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Lampkin and Jones had a heart to heart.

Lampkin explained that she thought Jones would step up more after Lampkin’s mother died shortly after she began dating Jim Jones. Lampkin told Jones that since she lost her mother as well, she expected more from her. She expressed being hurt that through the past 18 years, she hasn’t been there for her. Surprisingly, Mama Jones actually apologized.

“I can apologize for that,” Jones said. “I know I can be a piece of work.”

“This is a very different Nancy for me,” Lampkin said. She’s never given me an apology for the thins she’s done and for the things she’s caused. That was a first.”

Jones added that she would like for them to be together “as a family.” Lampkin said she doesn’t want her to change, just be “a little nicer to her.” Take a look at the clip below.

Mama Jones And Chrissy Lampkin’s Relationship Was Non-existent

In 2020, when Jones was asked about Lampkin, she said they had no relationship.

“We’re on no terms,” she said after being asked if they were on good terms on People TV’s Reality Check. “It’s no terms, it’s just there. She’s there and that’s about it.”

When Lampkin rejoined the Love & Hip Hop New York cast, she shared that she separated herself from Jones because Jones isn’t happy for her and Jim Jones. Mama Jones said that’s far from true.

“That’s not true. That’s all in her mind,” she said. “What it is is, certain things as where it’s like, me as a mother, I kind of expect certain things. Whereas as her, coming into the family, she’s not really family orientated like that; a little more or less disrespectful and on the disrespectful side towards me. So I don’t put up with too much nonsense. I am the type of person where when I see things — and I love my son and I know that’s who he loves, so whomever he loves I’m going to have to love. God forbid I die today or tomorrow, I want to know he’s okay and he’s with the one that he loves. So sometimes you’ve got to put up with some stuff.”

It’s great they are letting bygones be bygones.

