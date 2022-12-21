MadameNoire Featured Video

Sonya Eddy, best known for her roles as nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, has passed away at 55. Actress Octavia Spencer shared the news of the daytime TV star’s passing on Instagram Dec. 20.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Spencer penned.

Celebrities including Loni Love, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tika Sumpter and Cynthia Bailey all shared their condolences in the comments of Spencer’s post.

Sonya Eddy’s Mark On Hollywood

Eddy’s time on General Hospital began in 2006 and ended in 2020. Her last episode on the longstanding hit soap opera aired Oct. 20, according to PEOPLE. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted he’s “heartbroken” over Eddy’s passing.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” Valentini added.

Eddy earned her bachelor’s degree with majors in theater and dance from the University of California and was a licensed vocational nurse, NBC News detailed.

The actress has numerous stage productions, TV series and films listed in her credits. Fans may have watched her on the shows ER, Glee and Fresh Off the Boat, or in the films Seven Pounds, Barbershop and Coach Carter.

Eddy’s cause of death is still unknown publicly. The star’s representative confirmed that she passed away Dec. 19.

