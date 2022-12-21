MadameNoire Featured Video

LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, is mourning the loss of her 29-year-old son, Keambiroiro “Keambi” Rashidi Lane.

The voting rights activist announced the sad news via Twitter Dec. 19, sharing a few emotional photos that pictured her standing next to her son at various ages.

“My one and only beautiful baby boy has transitioned to the heavenly realm,” Brown’s Twitter post read. “He was only 29. We had a very special love for each other. Rest In Peace my baby. You were my gift from God. Pray for us. #KBug.”

According the Grio, the cause of Lane’s death has not been revealed.