LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the notable Black Voters Matter organization, was honored with this year’s Humanitarian Award at the annual “Living the Dream…Singing the Dream” event, a yearly celebration that upholds the legacy and civil rights activism of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On April 24, former NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill presented the social justice warrior and political strategist with the award, and Ms. Brown is well-deserving of the prestigious accolade.

In 2016, Brown founded Black Voters Matter alongside activist Cliff Albright. The duo made history in 2017 after they helped a notable number of residents in Alabama register to vote, a win that ultimately led to the election of United States Senator Doug Jones. The organization has also been credited with boosting significant voter registration during the 2020-2021 United States Senate election in Georgia; and the 2020–2021 United States Senate special election in the Peach State.

During her speech, the voting rights champion sang a special rendition of the spiritual “I Know I Been Changed.” Crowd-goers sang in unison with the freedom fighter before she went on to talk about her passion and admiration for Dr. King’s mission of equality and why it’s important to push the conversation of voting rights to the national forefront. On Instagram, Brown gushed about the accolade, telling her 64 thousand followers:

“God is great. One of the highlights of my entire career. Such a beautiful and inspiring night of music, song, and celebration. I felt truly honored. So much joy! “

Brown now joins a powerful list of past honorees like the late great Congressman John Lewis and South African political icon Nelson Mandela.

Additionally, the busy philanthropist has been working to pass two key federal voting rights bills—the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to protect Americans as Republican states work fast to restrict voting access. Black Voters Matter is proposing a One Million for Voting Rights campaign to help push both pieces of legislation through Congress, with an emphasis on increasing voting power in marginalized and predominantly Black communities.

“Effective voting allows a community to determine its own destiny. We agree with the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. when he said, “Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love,” the organization’s mission statement reads.

“Black Voters Matter *everywhere*, including rural counties and smaller cities/towns that are often ignored by candidates, elected officials, political parties, and the media.”

The mentor also helps to invest in the talent and political futures of Black women looking to make the world a more equitable, safe, and inclusive place through her Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium program. The initiative provides grants and movement building resources to locally-based organizations that are dedicated to uplifting and working directly for Black girls.

