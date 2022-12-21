MadameNoire Featured Video

The holidays are a festive time when we fill our homes with loved ones, gifts, special foods and décor. However, this also means a lot of changes, and extra hazards that are unique to the holiday season. One law firm reports that around 2,000 people go to the emergency room during the holidays due to holiday décor-related injuries. From tripping over toys to mishaps with frayed twinkle lights, there are quite a few ways your fun décor can turn into a not-so-fun night at the hospital.

If adults who are fully aware of the risks of injury still manage to wind up at the ER around the holidays, then we have to take extra care to protect children from holiday accidents. Children are curious by nature, and don’t fully understand that all of the pretty, sparkly and festive items around the house can also be dangerous. Here are holiday hazards to keep children away from.

Low-Hanging Ornaments

Low-hanging ornaments made of any material can pose a choking hazard for small children. Toddlers who are tall enough to grab a low-hanging ornament might put it in their mouths. According to the WNCT9 News, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of five. Keep ornaments high enough so that young children cannot grab them.

Glass ornaments are especially dangerous. Glass ornaments are usually very fragile and break easily, and if a child were to grab one, they could easily crush them and cut themselves.