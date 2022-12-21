MadameNoire Featured Video

Christmas tree decorating, kids and home, celebration and living room, house and celebrate xmas holiday. Happy, excited and young boy, girl and black children, festive trees decoration and ornament, avoiding holiday hazards

Source: pixdeluxe / Getty

The holidays are a festive time when we fill our homes with loved ones, gifts, special foods and décor. However, this also means a lot of changes, and extra hazards that are unique to the holiday season. One law firm reports that around 2,000 people go to the emergency room during the holidays due to holiday décor-related injuries. From tripping over toys to mishaps with frayed twinkle lights, there are quite a few ways your fun décor can turn into a not-so-fun night at the hospital.

If adults who are fully aware of the risks of injury still manage to wind up at the ER around the holidays, then we have to take extra care to protect children from holiday accidents. Children are curious by nature, and don’t fully understand that all of the pretty, sparkly and festive items around the house can also be dangerous. Here are holiday hazards to keep children away from.

 

Low-Hanging Ornaments

Father and daughter decorating Christmas tree

Source: Drs Producoes / Getty

Low-hanging ornaments made of any material can pose a choking hazard for small children. Toddlers who are tall enough to grab a low-hanging ornament might put it in their mouths. According to the WNCT9 News, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of five. Keep ornaments high enough so that young children cannot grab them.

Glass ornaments are especially dangerous. Glass ornaments are usually very fragile and break easily, and if a child were to grab one, they could easily crush them and cut themselves.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Family & Parenting
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN