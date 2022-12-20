MadameNoire Featured Video

Tabitha Brown’s hair care brand Donna’s Recipe is gearing up to hit the shelves at Ulta.

Inspired by the nickname Brown has for her iconic ‘fro, Donna’s Recipe, launched in 2021 to help naturals promote hair growth and retention.

Ulta Beauty stores nationwide will sell the natural, vegan hair care brand’s hero products and new Sweet Potato Pie Collection starting Dec. 26.

Brown explained in a recent interview that her inspiration for the collection came from her Southern roots and grandmother, whom she described as the “town baker.”

“People bought her sweet potato pies, and she made everything right,” the bestselling cookbook author said of her grandmother. “Although baking isn’t my thing, now I have something very similar that could give you that similar experience of joy.”

“When [COO Gina Woods] and I were talking about creating Donna’s Recipe, we thought the brand could create desserts for everyone’s hair,” Brown added. “It’s desserts for hair to make that amazing experience for people, so it feels like you have a whole holiday experience in your shower or sink wherever it is that you’re washing hair.”

The Sweet Potato Pie Collection’s pulls scents noted from the classic dessert and leans on the sweet treat’s essential ingredients for its formula.

Cinnamon removes build-up from the scalp while the minerals in vanilla help stimulate blood circulation and sweet potato provides biotin.

The five-piece collection centers on the LOC (leave-in conditioner/liquid, oil, cream) hair hydration method and consists of the Extra Creamy Shampoo, Extra Creamy Moisturizing Conditioner, Extra Creamy Leave-In Conditioner, Extra Creamy Hair and Scalp Oil and Extra Creamy Hair Cream.

Products in Donna’s Recipe Sweet Potato Pie Collection are priced at $15 each.

Jessica Phillips, Ulta’s vice president of merchandising, spoke about how Brown’s personality influenced Donna’s Recipe and the brands’ partnership.

“We know guests today care just as much about what they put on their bodies as they put in them, and this collection is the perfect example of that,” Phillips stated. “Tabitha has created a wonderful line that embodies her infectious personality and loving spirit while delivering outstanding results. We’re excited for new and existing fans to discover Donna’s Recipe at Ulta Beauty and look forward to a beautiful partnership together.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Tabitha Brown Emotionally Celebrates Her 2 Emmy Nominations: ‘Y’all, Dreams Really Do Come True'”