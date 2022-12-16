MadameNoire Featured Video

Three streaming giants are reportedly in a bidding war over a new cooking show starring Idris Elba.

While the show hasn’t gone into production yet, the series is rumored to focus on the British actor as he showcases his talents in the kitchen, explores his roots and learns about African cuisines.

An insider claims Elba is a “massive foodie” who’s “enlisted the help of his personal chef King Enekeme, according to AceShowbiz. “Together they have created this exciting show which will see Idris exploring the culinary roots of his favorite African foods. He’ll give cooking a go too.”

A source who spoke with the UK-based publication, The Sun, additionally noted Elba’s television show will go “through his past and [explore] his family’s heritage and culture.”

RELATED CONTENT: “The Black Vegan Cooking Show: A Soulicious Holiday Feast”

The Rumored Bidding War On Idris Elba’s Cooking Show

“Word has got around and Netflix, Disney and Paramount+ have all shown interest,” said The Sun‘s source. “There is a bidding war going on but Idris is still working out where he thinks the show would be best placed.”

“He has a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his production company Green Door Pictures, but he can take the show elsewhere,” they highlighted. “Idris is a perfectionist and he will want everything to be just right before he decides who to go with.”

The news about Elba’s cooking show comes weeks after Netflix announced that a Luther movie based on the eponymous hit TV series will air on the streamer in March starring the British actor in his signature role of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther.

Read more about Elba down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Idris And Sabrina Elba Join Forces With Christian Louboutin For Another ‘Walk A Mile In My Shoes’ Collab”