Designer Christian Louboutin has launched a second collection with actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba.

The new drop is a part of an initiative established in 2021 called “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” and launched on June 15, according the Louboutin website

Building upon their friendship, Christian, Idris and Sabrina established the initiative to support social equity across the globe.

In the second offering of the trio’s collaboration, they “co-designed a two-chapter collection,” pulling inspiration from their African cultural heritage.

Artist and photographer Jean-Vicent Simonet designed a print for the collection that was inspired by Sabrina and Christian’s love of flowers.

The artist’s work combined flowers native to Sabrina and Idris’ countries of origin — including the Protea flower of Somalia, the Cotton tree flower of Sierra Leone and the Desert Rose of Ghana.

Sabrina and Idris designed two original footwear styles for the heritage brand out of the 16-piece collection: the Maryam sandal and the 2002SL sneaker.

Along with the 13 footwear styles, there are three handbags.

100% of the proceeds will go towards six charities working in various corners of the globe. The non-profit organizations’ impact multiple sectors, including the creative arts, youth development and education.

The charities supported by the collection this season are Art Star (USA), CASA 93 (France), AFRIKIDS (Ghana), The Raining Season (Sierra Leone), the Elman Peace Center (Somalia) and the Immediate Theatre (U.K.).

“Walk A Mile In My Shoes” reports it raised over €1 million for humanitarian relief charities in its initial run.

The Somali Hope Foundation was a charity granted funding in the initiative’s first year. Vice President, Debra Frazer, said in a statement, “The ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ grant has played an important role in the sustainability of the Somali Hope Academy for the 2021-22 academic year. It is covering the enrollment costs for 402 of the 840 students.”

If you’re interested, read more about this year’s charities here.

