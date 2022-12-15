MadameNoire Featured Video

Source: Getty/John Hutchens

The U.S. Postal Service will recognize John Lewis by featuring him on a stamp in 2023. American politician and civil rights advocate John Robert Lewis represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Having been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, he passed away in 2020.

The native of Alabama committed his entire life to activism and justice. According to USPS, the image used on the 2023 stamp was taken for a Time magazine issue from 2013. Lewis was a remarkable individual who lived a remarkable life. From his early encounter with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through his rise to prominence as a lifelong advocate for the Black community.

“Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call ‘good trouble,’” according to the USPS announcement release.

Lewis graduated from the American Baptist Theological Seminary in Nashville, Tennessee, and earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy from Fisk University, also a historically black college. As a student, Lewis became a civil rights activist joining the Nashville Student Movement. He was a Freedom Rider, SNCC Chairman and a member of U.S House of Representative for nine years.

Lewis was given the Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2011. He was also given more than 50 honorary degrees by numerous colleges and universities.

Many major magazines, network television and radio programs, as well as a Time piece “Saints Among Us,” the New York Times and the New Republic, all have profiles of John Lewis. John Lewis and Michael D’Orso also wrote the book Walking With The Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.

John Lewis has an influence that is so incredible. His achievements for protecting human rights will live on forever.

