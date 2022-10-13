MadameNoire Featured Video

Styles P has been a mental health advocate ever since discovering how taboo it is in the Black community. After he lost his daughter to suicide, he began to speak up more about the importance of mental health.

For World Mental Health Day, the LOX rep opened up about the loss of his daughter Tai Hing on Apple’s The Message.

“I’ve lost a daughter to suicide,” he told host Ebro Darden. “And thinking about mental health, I probably look at it different from most people. She didn’t have signs. Didn’t see it, didn’t know. She never had no attempts, no anything. Most people don’t know how other people feel.”

Styles P added that a lot of people aren’t self-aware and don’t take the time to assess their own mental state, which is a problem.

“I think the average individual doesn’t look at their own life, what they’re going through. And measure it on their own scale without comparing it to someone else. And how they feel and what’s going on, what they should do, what they should not do and what makes them tick. A lot of us aren’t in touch with ourselves to even be mentally healthy.”

His Daughter, Tai Hing AKA Tai Styles, Died In 2015

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the Yonkers native shared that his daughter took her life in 2015. He said he became vulnerable in that post to help people understand that nothing is more valuable than love and family.

My baby girl took her life and there are no words to describe the day to day pain we have to endure and maintain through. But in dealing with pain you find yourself dealing with the creator and asking questions and going through emotions most would not understand. So I’m taking this time out to express a few things to y’all because life is short and we are not promised tomorrow. I like to deal with simple math. I know I am 180- 180+ but I’m trying my best to live on the positive side of things. I have truly tried to live up to the code of being a gentleman and gangster to fullest of my ability. I have been chasing the dollar bill since I was 12 years old. I hustled. I worked legal jobs and even managed to make my dream of making it as a rapper come true. I have popped bottles before it was the thing to do. I have owned beamers, benzos, rovers, trucks etc etc etc. I have lived in the Ritz ,owned condos , houses traveled a lot of places etc etc etc but I can honestly tell you don’t none of that s*** add up or equal to love!! I have lost my brother , father , aunt , grandmother in law and too many good friends/ brothers and now my daughter!!!! But the only thing that can be done is to leave it in the creators hands.

