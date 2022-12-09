MadameNoire Featured Video

Asian Doll is clapping back at the allegation that she stole the inspiration for her birthday dress from a fashion designer she allegedly ghosted.

“I’m so tired of explaining myself on the internet to b–ches…” the rapper penned on Dec. 9. “I rather not say nun no more, believe what you want idgaf.”

“Yesterday I let y’all talk, today ima tell all you b–ches to suck my d— one by one… let’s play,” Asian Doll later tweeted.

Asian Doll’s Birthday Dress

The rapper’s response comes after fashion designer Calia Abdul alleged Asian Doll ghosted her after asking her to create a custom birthday dress.

Abdul took to social media with screenshots of her DMs and pictures shared between herself and a verified account with the same handle as Asian Doll’s.

“Wow. This is so heartbreaking. 💔💔💔@asiandabrat had me spend hundreds of dollars to create her birthday dress just to ghost me A DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY 😢😖,” Abdul captioned one of the posts.

“Not only that, [but] @asiandabrat also sent my design to be recreated and copied by someone else last minute. As a small business, this is a huge loss‼️ It may not mean much to celebrities, but I spent hard-earned money that I didn’t have to lose 😢,” the designer continued. “I spent sleepless nights to create her a rush order dress that I overnighted from overseas. Full diamond front/back gown that I worked more than hard on‼️ Literally so upsetting. Maturity would have been to at least tell me, and credit my work as your inspiration. So disheartening. 💔”

Abdul emphasized in the caption of a follow-up post that she knows she should’ve requested and received a security deposit from Asian Doll before doing any work.

“You live and learn. I jumped to make the dress because it was a rush-order gown,” Abdul said in her own defense. “So yes I started immediately so that it could be perfect.”

See all the receipts below.

