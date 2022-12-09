MadameNoire Featured Video

Trevor Noah’s seven-year run as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show has finally come to an end. During his final episode on Dec. 8, the 38-year-old comedian thanked fans and the “brilliant” Black women in his life who helped to cultivate his career.

“Special shout out to Black women,” the South African star said as the audience cheered in unison, PEOPLE noted. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?’ From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

The late-night host continued on with his emotional sign-off, telling fans:

“I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to Black women cause, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people live… when things go bad, Black people know that it’s worse for them,” he went on. “Black women in particular, they know what s— is. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should.”

Noah then showered a few “brilliant” Black leaders with praise that helped to shape and inform his views about the world. The star thanked writers and activist Roxane Gay, UNC professor Tressie McMillian Cottom and me.too founder Tarana Burke for their profound life lessons.

“Do yourself a favor: you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women — they’re a lot of the reason why I’m here and so I’m grateful to them,” he added. “I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you.”

The Daily Show launched in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. Then John Stewart took over the legendary satirical news show, ending his reign in 2015 when Noah took over.

News of Noah’s departure made headlines in September when The Daily Show Twitter account shared a clip of the star bidding farewell to the long-running talk show.

“One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing … was a feeling of gratitude,” he said,

“There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years.” The Born a Crime author added:

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice…. What a journey it’s been.”

The show isn’t over for Noah’s career quite yet. The funny comedian is set to embark on a multi-city comedy tour at the start of the new year. His hilarious standup special, I Wish You Would is currently streaming on Netflix.

As for the future of The Daily Show, multiple reports state that the show will return on Jan. 17 with a slew of guest hosts. Comedians D.L Hughley, Chelsea Handler, Marlon Wayans and Wanda Skyes are some of the stars slated to appear.

RELATED CONTENT: It’s Official: The Wendy Williams Show To End, Sherri Shepherd Reveals New Talk Show