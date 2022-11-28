MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is opening up about the pain and sorrow she and her husband Offset have endured since the senseless shooting of Takeoff earlier this month. She recently detailed Offset’s difficult grieving process and issued a stern warning to internet haters.

Over the weekend, while chatting with fans on Twitter Spaces, the 29-year-old rapper said that while she and Offset have been trying to live normally, “deep down inside” their hearts have been “heavy” since losing Takeoff. Cardi also slammed internet detractors for using the unfortunate incident to gain “clout” and likes.

“It’s been a few weeks and I feel like a lot of people are starting to feel a little bit comfortable with trying to be funny, trying to say slick shit,” the mother of two explained in the clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

“The internet is so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel and what muthaf***** really been going through, ya’ll will start saying Oh, ‘sympathy oh sympathy.’ We don’t want sympathy. We ain’t no charity case,” the “Up” rapper continued.

“But no lie. I have been feeling so hopeless, trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. F***king seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind completely. F***king schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work. After everything that we’ve been going through these past couple of weeks. We’re not in the mood to be f***king playing around with y’all. Dead ass,” Cardi said before issuing a stern warning to internet haters.

“I will dead ass kill y’all. Stop f**king playing.”

Some fans sympathized with the Grammy award-winner after snippets of her confessional went viral.

“Lost two of my closest friends and I felt guilty for even smiling knowing they weren’t here anymore. I cried for so long and couldn’t sleep. Sending love and light. Praying for their strength. It’s tough,” wrote one social media goer.

However, some internet users couldn’t gloss over Cardi’s abrupt warning.

“I was feeling sorry until the end… like why would she say that,” wrote one person. While another user chimed in:

“Sis needs to cleanse from social media especially now, bc the internet is the devils playground.”

YouTuber Nicole Arbour accuses Cardi B of promoting violence

Before addressing her painful grieving process, Cardi made headlines for her internet spat with Canadian Youtuber Nicole Arbour. The social media guru accused the rapper of promoting violence in the wake of Takeoff’s shooting.

Over the weekend, the Bronx-bred femcee posted a few photos of her Halloween costume this year. One image captured Offset holding a fake gun as he donned a full-on Joker costume.

Taking issue with the image, Arbour scolded Cardi on Twitter for posting the photo.

“Your brother-in-law was just murdered and you’re posting videos about killing people… still!?!? Like still!?!? How aren’t you getting it yet? This ain’t a joke, this is real talk. You are a damn leader and you can make change in the NAME of Takeoff,” Arbour tweeted.

After catching wind of the tweet, Cardi clapped back, “Your community don’t sing about shooting and f***** their cousins yet ya’ll still do it. Mind your pink neck.”

In a follow-up post, Cardi tweeted.

“YOUR MOTHER IS GOING TO DIE.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t end there.

Further along in their internet fight, Arbour accused Cardi of photoshopping “racist” content with her name on it.

You can read their full internet tussle below. Do you think Cardi B should stay off social media until things settle?

