Rihanna’s lingerie company Savage X Fenty has reached a $1.2 million settlement in a customer protection lawsuit filed against it in August.

The lawsuit argued that the intimates company defrauded consumers by using deceptive marketing tactics and automatically enrolling shoppers in the brand’s VIP subscription membership without customers’ knowledge or consent.

Santa Clara County additionally highlighted that Savage x Fenty “falsely advertised the ability to use store credit and misled the public over the prices of its products.”

The complaint was filed “in Santa Clara County Superior Court by Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, and the city of Santa Monica,” according to Uproxx.

Savage X Fenty Settlement

Savage X Fenty will pay $1 million in civil penalties, $50,000 toward investigative costs and $150,000 in restitution.

The latter amount will go to “previous or present” Californian Savage X Fenty VIP members who were victims of the company’s deceptive “Skip A Month” enrollment model and haven’t received a refund.

Those affected will be notified via a third-party administrator.

“Consumers have a right to know up front what they are paying for and how often,” said Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Deng in a press release issued by Santa Clara County. “Businesses have a duty to be transparent about their automatic renewal charges.”

The lingerie brand reportedly cooperated with the investigation and made changes to address issues highlighted in the lawsuit.

Neither Rihanna nor Savage X Fenty has publicly addressed the settlement.

The news comes some weeks after the brand announced its venture into sportswear and Rihanna gears up to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

