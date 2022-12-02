MadameNoire Featured Video

A third woman has come out with disturbing allegations against Republican, Georgia Senate candidate and former NFL player Herschel Walker.

Dallas, Texas resident Cheryl Parsa alleges she and Walker were in a five-year relationship in the 2000s following the former football star’s divorce from Cindy DeAngelis Grossman.

Parsa — who’s reportedly written a book about the relationship — told The Daily Beast that she’s come forward with her experiences with Walker because she finds his campaign trail behavior to be problematic.

The Dallas resident described Walker as “unstable” with “little to no control” when not receiving mental health treatment. Notably, Walker published a memoir in 2008 that detailed his battle with dissociative identity disorder (DID).

“He’s a pathological liar. Absolutely. But it’s more than that,” said Parsa. “He knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control.”

Despite not being in regular contact with Walker since 2019, Parsa claims Walker would use his diagnosis as an “alibi” to “justify lying, cheating, and ultimately destroying families.”

Parsa claims that after she caught Walker with another woman in the NFL star’s Dallas condo in 2005, the Heisman winner violently attacked her.

“His massive hands were on my chest and throat,” recounted Parsa. “I thought he was going to beat me.”

“I saw a fist flying toward me. As I ducked down, he hit the wall beside my head and staggered backwards toward the bedroom, saying, ‘COME ON! I’M GONNA SHOW YOU WHAT A MAN IS!’ And I heard him from the bedroom beating himself up against the wall repeatedly and with force,” she detailed.

“You want to see a man? I’ll show you a man!” Walker allegedly yelled at Parsa repeatedly during the incident.

Parsa noted that although she fled the scene, she witnessed other “rightful moments” of Walker’s behavior.

The Daily Beast interviewed four other exes of Walker, all of whom described the former football player as unstable.

“He is not well,” emphasized Parsa. “And I say that as someone who knows exactly what this looks like, because I have lived through it and seen what it does to him and to other people. He cannot be a senator. He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind.”

Election Day for Georgia’s Senate runoff election goes down on Dec. 6.

