Serious question: Who is the first performer that comes to mind when you consider a tribute to Whitney Houston? Is it Jennifer “Ashanti sang my hits” Lopez? We didn’t think so.

Allegedly, audio of Jennifer Lopez rehearsing for a Whitney Houston Grammy tribute went viral on social media. In the audio recording, a singer appears to be practicing and struggling to hit a high note despite trying several times. The lyrics that were sung in the audio clip are from a Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer song, “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” and not a Whitney Houston song.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation around the rumors

Lopez, also known as J-Lo and more recently Jennifer Affleck, is a singer and actress who hails from the Bronx. The 53-year-old has numerous Billboard #1 hits and has been nominated for two Grammys—but still, absolutely no one wants this. It’s not giving good.

Many people have already voiced their concerns and opinions about who they think should succeed Lopez, and several of them have made specific recommendations.

It’s really not surprising that Twitter ate that tweet up, as the post has over 3,800 quoted retweets and counting.

One Twitter user said,

Another user recommended that Jennifer Hudson or even Kelly Clarkson would be better suited for such an iconic tribute. People even created running lists of more qualified recording artists they would rather see perform a Whitney Houston tribute.

Nonetheless, one thing is for certain: J-lo is an incredible talent to the Latin community she belongs to. Perhaps the miscommunicated rumor actually involves a Whitney Houston cover in Español. Now, that could be interesting. We’ll keep you posted on any new developments around this hearsay.

