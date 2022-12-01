MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys thinks 4-year-old Kaavia James Wade was “everything” while the little one gave a karaoke performance of the Grammy winner’s 2012 hit song, “Girl On Fire.”

Keys reacted to a clip of Kavvia singing the female-forward anthem posted on Instagram by the child’s mother, actress Gabrielle Union.

“That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip of Kaavia. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”

“When you create music, I think you create it because, first of all, you have something to share, and then you want people to feel it,” the multi-talented musician explained. “So when these little girls and boys and grown folks sing ‘Girl on Fire’ with so much conviction and so much love, it reminds them that they are powerful, they are possible, they are on fire.’

“In a way it’s one of the best things I ever did,” Keys said proudly of the song. “And I had no idea it would have that effect for so many people—but that it does, that makes me feel not only powerful but humble.”

Kaavia James’ “Girl On Fire” Performance

Union’s followers loved Kaavia’s time on stage as much as Keys.

“All she needs is her stage name and she’s ready to take over the karaoke scene 🎤,” one Instagram user commented.

“Kaav is a natural born Star! ⭐️💫” and “Main character energy 🙌🙌❤️” others added.

The cute karaoke clip comes weeks after Kaavia celebrated her fourth birthday.

The little one had a Disney’s Encanto-themed bash full of her loved ones on her special day.

Kaavia attended her party as the character Isabella and dressed the part by wearing a black wig and purple dress with matching accessories.

“When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don’t talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife,” detailed a caption mutually posted on Union and Kaavia’s Instagrams.

Read more about the Shady Baby below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really Feels About His Baby Girl’s Popular #ShadyBaby Instagram Page”