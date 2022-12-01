MadameNoire Featured Video

An employee who survived the tragic mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia last week is now suiting the retailer for $50 million.

Donya Prioleau filed her lawsuit in Chesapeake Circut Court on Nov. 29.

The complaint claims Walmart knew the shooter, a manager at the Chesapeake location, “had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”

Andre Bing, the assailant, “repeatedly asked coworkers if they had received their active shooter training,” according to Prioleau’s filing.

“When coworkers responded that they had, Mr. Bing just smiled and walked away without saying anything,” the complaint added.

Prioleau claimed that she’s experienced PTSD and physical and emotional distress since the tragic incident on Nov. 22, according to NPR.

“Our client alleges Walmart acknowledged her written complaint alleging harassment, but continued to employ the perpetrator,” said Prioleau’s attorneys, John Morgan and Peter Anderson, in a statement shared by CNN. “As workplace shootings and violence become horrifyingly common, employers have a responsibility to understand the warning signs and take threats seriously in order to protect their employees and customers.”

Graphic Details About The Virginia Walmart Shooting Emerge From New Lawsuit

Prioleau’s lawsuit states that during the fatal shooting, bullets “whizzed” by — “barely missing her.”

The survivor also claims she “witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her” and that she injured her knee and elbow after falling amid her escape.

“Ms. Prioleau looked at one of her coworkers in the eyes right after she had been shot in the neck,” the lawsuit detailed. “Ms. Prioleau saw the bullet wound in her coworker’s neck, the blood rushing out of it, and the shocked look on her coworker’s helpless face.”

Bing reportedly had no criminal history and bought the firearm he used the morning of the shooting.

Police found Bing dead from what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot in the breakroom, where the shooting took place.

Four people were hospitalized, and the victims were as follows: Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Randy Blevins, 70, Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, and Tyneka Johnson, 22.

