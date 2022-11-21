MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla’s thanksgiving menu will have to undergo some alterations as the “F.N.F” rapper just realized that ham is pork.

Big Glo shared that she’s been pork free for months now and vented about her discovery about ham recently on Twitter.

“I know y’all gone laugh at me & call me slow & sh*t but ima admit to it first & still say YO MAMA. But anyways, I haven’t eaten any pork for almost 5 months now. Tell me why I just found out ham is pork !!!!!!! Idk wtf ima eat for Thanksgiving now,” the rapper penned on Nov. 19.

The rapper’s tweet currently has over 57,000 Likes.

Fellow Twitter users commented on Glo’s discovery in her tweet’s replies with educational messages and some lighthearted roasting.

“Lol so how you know you ain’t ate pork if you don’t know what pork is?” and “… What did you think pork was? Like what did you stop eating?” two people asked.

Meanwhile, another gave Glo some insights for her future references.

“Pepperoni is pork 2 just so you know. And also gummy bears have pork in them. Ain’t nothing wrong with not knowing, we all still learning,” they penned.

“It’s ok sis, I didn’t know beef was pork neither [crying laughing emoji] But can you Cashapp me for my bills and birthday?” one jokingly asked.

“Smoked turkey tastes just like baked ham,” another suggested.

While it’s unclear what GloRilla’s Thanksgiving feast will include sans her holiday ham, we hope it’ll be as successful as her past weekend.

The 23-year-old brought out Cardi B as a surprise guest during her American Music Awards performance on Nov. 20.

The two shut the house down while rapping Glo’s “Tomorrow 2” remix which features Cardi.

See a clip of the performance and photos down below.

