Despite Black women lawyers making up a small percentage of the profession, the ones we see on TV remain some of our biggest inspirations.

Kerry Washington — who starred as Olivia Pope in ABC’s Scandal — recently posted a photo rocking a sweatshirt with memorable “#BlackwomenTVlawyers” to shout out other lady lawyers we love.

Also donned by Tracce Ellis and Erika Alexander, other actresses who played lawyers, the black sweatshirt includes the following names written in white lettering: Clair Huxtable from The Cosby Show, Joan Clayton from Girlfriends, Maxine Shaw from Living Single, Jessica Pearson from Suits, Olivia Pope from Scandal, Annalise Keating from How to Get Away with Murder, Molly Carter from Insecure, and Jax Stewart from Reasonable Doubt.

The sweatshirt comes in four colors and “supports the Black Law Student Scholarship,” according to TheBlackLawyers.com.

“This shirt was inspired by a design made by @TheBlackLawyersPodcast,” Washington posted on Instagram. “Less than 2.5% of lawyers are Black women, but they are working to change that!”

Another Black Women TV Lawyer To Watch For

Kerry Washington is the executive producer behind Hulu’s new legal drama Reasonable Doubt, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi.

“Each of us deserves to be and to see ourselves at the center of the narrative,” Washington said on the series, according to PEOPLE. “It’s a privilege to partner with Onyx Collective, a brand dedicated to centering creators of color and underrepresented voices, on their first scripted drama series.”

“Simpson Street was founded with the belief that we are each the lead character in the story of our lives regardless of who we are, where we are born, what we believe or who we love,” the actress added, referencing the production company she’s a part of.

Corineadli also posed with the sweatshirt worn by her peers in an Instagram post shared on Nov. 12.

“Thank you for the invite, Olivia,” the Reasonable Doubt star wrote, referencing Washington’s character in Scandal.

Stream new episodes of Reasonable Doubt on Tuesdays via Hulu.

