MadameNoire Featured Video

In honor of Black History Month, Kerry Washington has been paying homage to trailblazing Black women by recreating famous photos of them for a “Black HERstory” series of hers. In her latest post, she honored Rosa Parks by recreating her 1955 mugshot. In her caption, she pointed out that Parks is mostly known for not giving up her seat on that Montgomery, Alabama bus but she fought against other injustices as an activist as well.

“A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus. But she lived a life of activism long before that,” Washington wrote. “Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women. It was Rosa Parks’ act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution. She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on the bus was her fighting stance – and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can! Lets ask ourselves, what can we do! Sit. Stand. March. Make calls. Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can. Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful. It was an honor to honor her.”

She previously highlighted Wilma Rudolph, who went on to become the first American woman to win three gold medals in track and field at the same Olympic game in 1960 after being told she wouldn’t walk again due to battling polio during childhood.

“Today in #BlackHERstory we honor ‘The Black Gazelle’ herself, Wilma Rudolph. At the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960, Wilma Rudolph won three Gold Medals 🥇🥇🥇 and held three world records. YEP,” she captioned the side by side of her and Rudolph. “She wasn’t the first Black athlete or the first female athlete to win three gold medals, she was the first ATHLETE. Wilma ran (literally!) so that Black athletes and Olympians could run too. And show the world our magic, our talents, and our determination. Thank you Wilma!!!!! And thank you to all the phenomenally talented athletes on #TeamUSA that continue to pave the way! Including @speedyj who made Olympic history and HERstory yesterday winning the Speed Skating 500m gold medal!!!!!!”

We’re excited to see who she will be portraying next. Take a look at the posts below.