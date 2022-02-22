In honor of Black History Month, Kerry Washington has been paying homage to trailblazing Black women by recreating famous photos of them for a “Black HERstory” series of hers. In her latest post, she honored Rosa Parks by recreating her 1955 mugshot. In her caption, she pointed out that Parks is mostly known for not giving up her seat on that Montgomery, Alabama bus but she fought against other injustices as an activist as well.
“A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus. But she lived a life of activism long before that,” Washington wrote. “Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women. It was Rosa Parks’ act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution. She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on the bus was her fighting stance – and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can! Lets ask ourselves, what can we do! Sit. Stand. March. Make calls. Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can. Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful. It was an honor to honor her.”