Lil Scrappy’s deep and emotional conversation about his childhood trauma with his mother Momma Dee on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was heavy, to say the least.

Scrappy reflected on how his childhood home life still impacts him as an adult and within his marriage as he confronted Momma Dee about how she treats his spouse, Bambi.

“F–k cameras and all that sh*t,” he said. “I just want to say this. You my mama, this is my wife. I don’t have nobody if y’all ain’t with me. I don’t have nobody.”

“You got to stop,” Scrappy said to Momma Dee. “Because you don’t have nobody, that should make you support this even more. Because you know I want somebody.”

Scrappy affirmed his love for Bambi and his desire to see his wife and Momma Dee lessen any tension t hroughout the clip .

“You know why I’m like how I am with her?” he asked Momma Dee about his relationship with Bambi.

“I saw your lifestyle. I grew up in a wh–e house — I grew up in a trap house. So all I knew was that,” Scrappy told his mother. “I love you ’cause you held it down, and you did what you had to do. But imagine… You never had to sleep with your mama 24/7 ’cause you couldn’t go in your room.”

After giving more examples of the unhealthy scenarios he was exposed to as a child, Scrappy said, “The way I was raised, I had to deal with that sh*t. Everything that happened, I had to deal with that. And I’m still dealing with [it] ’cause ain’t nobody come and take me to get no help. Ain’t nobody got me no help. I learned about that when I got older.”

“This sh*t real, this [has been] in my head my whole life,” Scrappy emotionally emphasized. “The sh*t I go through — I can’t even go to her [Bambi], she hard. I can’t go to you, you hard.”

Scrappy told his mother that despite battling the childhood traumas he faces, he still loves her and appreciates everything she invested in him to make his rap career successful.

In her confessional, Momma Dee highlighted something many can relate to.

She knows she isn’t a perfect person or parent.

While speaking with MADAMENOIRE about overlooked types of childhood trauma and their impacts, Melissa Dumaz, MS, LMFT, discussed the value of parents apologizing to their children, even in adulthood.

“I’m a big fan of teaching clients the value of apologizing to their child,” highlighted Dumaz. “If that’s something you hadn’t experienced from your caregiver, that may be something that you’re not offering in your parenting. Say a child growing up had a parent who accused them of things, or made parenting mistakes and weren’t able to apologize…maybe now in a relationship, they don’t recognize when it’s time to apologize. Or don’t know how to receive an apology, because they were never given one as a child.”

Healing, accountability, and acknowledgment are all necessary and important for building stronger, healthier and more loving bonds as family.

We wish Momma Dee, Scrappy and Bambi the best as they move forward.

