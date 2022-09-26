MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sunday, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey took to Instagram to announce the tragic death of her 25-year-old daughter Kayla Bailey.

The 45-year-old reality TV actress paid tribute to her daughter with an emotional slide show filled with family photos and beautiful throwback pictures of Kayla as a baby.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye,” Brooke wrote in the caption.

Kayla’s cause of death is unknown, but multiple reports claim that she passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident. However, her official cause and manner of death have still not been revealed.

After Brooke announced the heartbreaking news, fans and supporters flooded the star’s comment section with condolences. Actress and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown wrote:

“Omg my heart just broke for you. I’m so sorry honey.”

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum Tammy Rivera commented:

“Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry! My prayers are with you in lifting your name high tonight in prayer.”

While one fan on Twitter replied:

“I remember seeing Kayla Bailey on this season of #basketballwivesla and being in awe of how beautiful she was. To hear that she has passed really has my heart heavy af…so young and gorgeous. Life is too short man.”

In her Instagram Story, Brooke thanked her fans and friends for all their love and support.

“My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”

She continued, “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.”

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life,” Brooke added in a follow-up post.

Brooke currently stars in season 10 of Basketball Wives on VH1. Throughout this season, fans have followed the star on her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey as she plans to expand her family.

This is so sad. Our prayers go out to Brooke Bailey and her entire family.

