Chrisette Michele recently took to Instagram to discuss her lengthy divorce from Doug “Biggs” Ellison.

The R&B star opened up about the couple’s split in an Instagram post shared on Nov. 2.

“So, I’m in the middle of a 3-year divorce,” Chrisette revealed, adding, “It has lasted longer than the marriage.”

“Some days when I’m traveling, I’m heading to court cases. I smile, but I might feel sad that day and wear my shades. Some days, I’m listening to the latest Karen Kingsbury book while headed to the gym for a fun work out with my trainer. I might feel full of joy and excitement! Still, some days I feel a little happiness and a little disappointment at the very same time,” the singer explained.

Chrisette highlighted that everyone should feel the autonomy to be their authentic selves as people “try to box your emotions into what they can handle.”

“Liberation asks me to be as many things as I am, all at once, without apology, defense or explanation,” she emphasized. “All the parts of me are friends. They live in one body and are led by one spirit. Liberation knows about the past, grace for the present moment and BIG ENERGY for the future.”

Chrisette Michele’s Divorce From Doug Ellison

Chrisette and her then-manager, Doug, split in 2018 after tying the knot in 2016.

In 2019, the singer said, “I think I got married to try adulting on for size” in a blog post published on her website.

Chrisette disclosed that she’s in “the end stages” of her divorce at the end of her most recent Instagram post, hinting the end of her marriage may be finalized soon.

