Sheryl Lee Ralph vented about not being able to fly in the friendly skies with Delta Airlines due to her lateness, and now she’s being accused of being entitled and “nice-nasty.”

In a video shared via Twitter, the Abbott Elementary star said that she was four minutes too late to check-in to her flight. Due to her tardiness, the Delta Airlines employee said there was “absolutely nothing” that could be done to ensure she boarded her flight. Ralph said she told them that she has checked into flights later than this before and there wasn’t a problem. She claimed the employee replied, “Absolutely not!”

She also pointed out that she was a “three million miler” on Delta, implying that she should be treated with more courtesy. To conclude the video, the Emmy-winning actress encouraged people to be more polite.

“In these days and times, just be kinder,” she said. “Just be nicer because you just never ever know.”

Ralph went on to take her monies over to American Airlines where she booked another flight.

The Internet Debated Whether Sheryl Lee Ralph Was Being Entitled Or Not

After Ralph shared her thoughts, Twitter chimed in. Some people said the Moesha star didn’t do anything but use her platform to share her not-so-great experience.

“Lmao, y’all sound crazy. What are y’all trying to hold Sheryl Lee Ralph accountable for? Venting about her bad customer service experience?” one person tweeted. “Y’all tweet and drag companies everyday on here for poor customer service, but somehow Sheryl Lee Ralph should hush about her experience?”

Since she didn’t expose the Delta ticketing agent’s identity, some didn’t see what the big deal was.

“[I don’t] think that Sheryl Lee Ralph video was that serious. It was nice nasty, as older Black women tend to be,” one person wrote. “She didn’t blast the Delta CS agent’s name/photo. There was a bit of entitlement that even EYE have when I want to be accommodated. Meh. Moving on.”

Others felt she was being “nice-nasty” and felt she deserved special treatment.

“That Sheryl Lee Ralph video really pissed me off because she was being entitled and nice NASTY and disguising it because she was talking pleasant. And a lot of older women behave that way and get away with it,” someone tweeted.

Another person added: “That Sheryl lee Ralph video is a great example of how boomers, especially wealthy boomers, are so ridiculously entitled in customer service interactions. “I spend __ dollars a year here!” Congrats, show up on time next time.”

Someone else on Twitter pointed out that being four minutes late is not as minor as Ralph thinks and that rules are rules.

“I love Sheryl Lee Ralph but your tardiness can’t be everyone else’s problem. Even if it’s 4 minutes,” they posted. “There are rules in place for a reason. If this was regular non-celebrity, especially a yt woman, recording the same complaint y’all would be calling them all kinds of Karens.”

