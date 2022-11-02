MadameNoire Featured Video

So, can on-again-off-again relationships ever be successful? Or is getting back with your ex hopeless? There is actually some data available about this. And it isn’t exactly promising for anyone considering taking back the ex. Still, sometimes, that rare couple can make it work. Here’s what we know about exes getting back together – why it happens, does it work, and why it works when it does.

Statistics On Getting Back With An Ex

Many analysts, therapists and researchers have studied the phenomena of the on-again-off-again relationship. Here are some of the important findings: