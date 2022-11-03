MadameNoire Featured Video

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her weight loss journey and 59th trip around the sun.

The Talk co-host rocked a dress and heels for the first time in her 12 seasons on the show on Oct. 28.

The look consisted of a figure-flattering purple knee-length dress accentuating the star’s small waist on her slimmed-down frame.

Matched with red heels, a proud smile, and a confident glow, Underwood gave details about the look and her 95 pounds-down transformation while recently speaking with PEOPLE.

“I wanted a dress that really showed the work that I’ve put in this and to show the audience and the world, ‘You can do it too. Pick a dress, pick a suit, that is your goal, and work toward that goal,” Underwood encouraged.

“If I’ve worked hard on my body, I want to walk into church and all them saints fanning like, ‘Oh, she look good,'” the star added. “I want to walk into my office, ‘Oh my gosh, she look good.’ I want to walk into the club or the restaurant and everybody’s head turn and that’s what I want… That’s how I feel, because when you look good, you feel good.”

To achieve her weight loss, Underwood worked with a personal trainer and dietician in addition to getting Wegovy injections.

The latter is an “injectable prescription medication” that helps adults lose weight by suppressing their appetite.

“I have to modulate [and] make sure I drink a lot more water. I still have a really great quality of life, I have fun — cake, rosé,” mused Underwood. “But instead of having the big piece of cake, I have a bite of the cake and satisfy that. I have a glass of rosé, but I know I have to drink some water with it.”

“So I can tell when my face puffs up and everything and it’s not just on camera vanity, it’s health, period,” the star emphasized.

While Underwood wants to lose 15 to 20 more pounds, the star is optimistic about the progress she’ll make before the year’s end.

“You just want to feel sexy,” she said. “And that’s the great feeling about this, and it makes you continue on this journey.”

