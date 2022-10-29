MadameNoire Featured Video

With homecoming season coming to a close, you still have a chance to get some premium hair and much more that you can rock on your campus. Dosso Beauty, founded by HBCU graduate Kadidja Dosso, has the must-need products that will get you through homecoming weekend.

Dosso Beauty recently introduced the Rep Your Set collection, Homecoming Edition. According to a statement, “it is the company’s way of celebrating the HBCU Homecoming culture of Black excellence, Black talent, Black culture and Black beauty.” The beauty kit is equipped with essential products needed to maintain your crown and have your melanin popping. The kit includes Pre-Stretched Hypoallergenic Braiding Hair and Braid Shampoo, the Organic Edge Control and Edge Brush, and the Ultimate Beard Kit for the men. For the face and body, Dosso Beauty has the Pore Purifier and the Fresh Face Skin Care line, Lip Liner, Lustre Lip Gloss, Matte Liquid Lipstick and Whipped Shea Butter. In honor of homecoming season, students can receive a 15% discount when they register with a valid email address on the Dosso Beauty website.

Students can share their homecoming looks with the following hashtags: #DossoHomecoming, #RepYourSet and #GoDossoSquad.

Who Is Kadidja Dosso?

Kadidja Dosso is a West Philadelphia native who went on to attend Hampton University. She created her first business plan for Dosso Beauty while attending Hampton in 2016. In two years, she was able to build an organic beauty empire that allowed her to provide affordable products with a focus on the Black community. Through her work, she gained recognition from Pharrell Williams and went on to win the Black Ambition prize. With this prize, she secured $250,000 for her business.

Dosso Beauty Is MADAMENOIRE Approved

After one of our writers tried Dosso Beauty’s pre-stretched braiding hair, it changed her life. Since braiding hair was irritating her scalp, she almost gave up on braids altogether until she got her hands on Dosso’s braiding hair. In a review, they wrote: