A registered nurse has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder after allegedly administering lethal insulin doses to patients.

Forsyth Country District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced Jonathan Hayes’ arrest during a press conference on Oct. 25.

The DA described the suspect as a “rogue nurse” and said, “all options are on the table for punishment.”

Authorities accuse Hayes of administering deadly insulin doses to victims Gwen Crawford and Vickie Lingerfelt. The women passed away only days after their respective insulin doses, according to USA Today.

Crawford’s daughter Ashely Johnson Parker speaks out

“I really miss my mama. My kids miss their grandma. She was the foundation of us. She was the foundation of this family,” Parker emotionally told Fox8 WGHP.

Explaining why her mother, an Alabama resident, was in North Carolina seeking treatment, Parker said, “She was told, and under the impression that she would receive better medical care up there.”

“I have been praying during this whole time and moment… It’s not complete closure because we want to know why,” said Parker on learning the motive behind her mother’s death.

Reportedly, the incidents occurred at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Investigators believe Hayes also injected a third woman who ultimately survived the nurse’s dosage.

“What is alleged to have taken place certainly does not represent the high standards of safety and integrity that we always expect from each and every one of our dedicated teammates,” Denise Potter, hospital spokesperson, said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We have conducted an in-depth analysis to ensure we have done everything possible so an event like this can never happen again.”

Hayes was terminated from his position at the hospital in March 2022, Fox8 WGHP reports.

Authorities are unclear about the suspect’s motive and don’t believe Hayes had a personal connection to the victims.

Jonathan Hayes is being held at Forsyth County Jail, reportedly denied bond, and is expected to appear in court in November.

