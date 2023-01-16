In this episode of Mompreneurs, host Nancy Redd sits down with Kimberly Hylton, a successful owner of multiple salons, stylist to the stars and AirBnb owner. Just a few years ago, Hylton was working around the clock to keep her salon, Beauty Mark, going. Today, she can proudly report a $100,000 profit for her recent tax year. And, she did that all while staying home with her family. Here’s a look at her story.

A Vision Turned Reality

Hylton always knew she wanted to do hair. As a child growing up in Brooklyn, she’d sit on the stoop and do her friends’ and neighbors’ hair. She even had a vision when she was young of herself owning a salon on Fifth Avenue, popping in to check on her staff, then jetting off to travel the world. (And as an adult, she recently had a surreal moment of living that very vision). Hylton says that’s how her life goes. “If I can envision something, I know it’s going to happen, whether I want it to or not.”

Later in life, Hylton was able to do hair on fashion sets. Her uncle is a well-known photographer, and he let her accompany him on shoots and style his models. She was styling models from top agencies like Wilhelmina and learning industry tricks. It wasn’t until her uncle landed larger roles and couldn’t take Hylton along because she was unlicensed that she realized just how much this career meant to her. So she went to cosmetology school.

After graduating, Hylton did rent some chairs in other people’s salons – and had to give the salon owner 50 percent of her earnings. But, she didn’t like having a boss or limitations. “I never really liked having a glass ceiling,” says Hylton. She wanted the option to make as much as she wanted, but to also relax when she wanted. “The only way you can do that is by becoming an entrepreneur,” she explains.