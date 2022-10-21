MadameNoire Featured Video

Media mogul and celebrity blogger Necole Kane is stepping away from her well-liked pop culture news site, xoNecole.

Kane is leaving the website she founded in 2015 to more passionately pursue a full-throttle scale of her menstrual wellness brand, My Happy Flo.

xoNecole.com was birthed following Kane’s decision to end her gossip blogging days as Necole Bitchie.

Amid that transition in 2015, Kane told The Huffington Post that she felt the positive things she was doing on NecoleBitchie.com would be overshadowed by the popularity of the site’s gossip content.

“The positive things were just a blimp, and I think that was the big part of it. It [the positivity] was my goal from the start… I’ve said this over the last 6 years; I just want to be an inspiration to young women,” Kane reflected.

As a staple for African Americans in particular, xoNecole “reached over 4 million women worldwide” daily through editorial content and various offline experiences and events, according to PR Newswire.

“I’m still serving the same audience that I have for years but in a new way,” Kane told the source about her transition.

“Our community has a unique set of needs that include Vitamin D3 and Iron deficiency but are often underserved and overlooked in the vitamin and supplement space. I am passionate about helping women of color who are struggling with heavy periods and fibroid symptoms and missing out on life because of it. The statistics regarding black women and fibroids are alarming and we wanted to help do something about this silent epidemic.”

Kane explained that My Happy Flo focuses on hormonal health through combatting endocrine-disrupting chemicals and symptoms of estrogen dominance.The entrepreneur highlighted that she hopes to educate women more on how hormonal imbalances can lead to heavy and painful periods, or even fibroid development, breast cancer tumors, PCOS, endometriosis, and infertility.

As MADAMENOIRE has extensively reported, “Black women trying to become pregnant must also consider other contributing factors like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, hypertension, diabetes, and uterine fibroids, which impact 80 percent of them in the United States.”

My Happy Flo sells an eponymous supplement described as “plant-based period relief,” PR Newswire reported.

The supplement “supports healthier hormones and alleviates the worst of PMS symptoms for a happier, healthier cycle,” the brand additionally claims.

Customers may also feel a boost in their mood and energy and a reduction of heavy bleeding, cramping and bloating.

Learn more about My Happy Flo by accessing the website.

RELATED CONTENT: “BECAUSE YOU SHOULD KNOW: Access To Fertility Care Is A Reproductive Justice Issue”