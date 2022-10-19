MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of College Hill: Celebrity Edition have cause to celebrate.

BET has renewed the series for a second season and the stars in the upcoming cast are an interesting blend of higher education hopefuls.

Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner are all slated for the new season.

The eighth castmate will be Ray J, returning to the show from the first season.

The second season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition debuts in 2023.

Viewers can stream the first season, including NeNe Leakes, Lamar Odom, Stacey Dash, India Love and more, via BET+.

“We are extremely excited to welcome College Hill: Celebrity Edition to the campus of Alabama State University,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University.

“I want to thank Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, and BET+ for selecting ASU as the location for the popular reality show that gives a global stage to the academic excellence, rich history and unique culture of the nation’s HBCUs.”

“As the creator of the original franchise, I was so moved by the way both legacy fans and new fans embraced the first season of our College Hill: Celebrity Edition reboot,” added CEO and President of Edmonds Entertainment, Tracey Edmonds.

“Edmonds Entertainment is looking forward to partnering again with This Way Out Media for our second season which will showcase the incredible heritage and plethora of assets that Alabama State University has to offer. We are honored to be collaborating with ASU and are excited to share more entertaining stories about the richness of the HBCU culture and experience with audiences again this upcoming season.”

