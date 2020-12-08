MadameNoire Featured Video

BET catches a lot of flack for not doing all the can as one of the few networks dedicated entirely to Black entertainment.

But that doesn’t tell the full story. Sure, BET could be doing better. But there were more than a few moments in history when the people over at the network provided us some solid content. The early 2000s was one of those times.

There was “106 & Park,” “Rap City,” “Hits From the Street,” and a slew of reality shows. One of the best of them was “College Hill.”

For those who missed this moment, the show featured students enrolled at various HBCUs across the country. Something like a modernized, unscripted, more real “A Different World,” it showed a slice of life that many of us didn’t get to experience. And it getting involved in the drama of college students from all over the world was entertaining as all get out.

So we’re happy to hear that there is a “College Hill” reboot on the horizon.

According to The Jasmine Brand, sources claim that the series will return in 2021 with a brand new season set to take place at Jackson State University.

Unlike the last iteration of the show, the reboot is supposed to include celebrities who attempting to pursue higher education.

The source is quoted as saying, “The show was a huge success and BET wants to showcase what college life is like. There really isn’t anything like it on TV.”

“College Hill” aired in 2004 and ended with its sixth season in 2009.

Are you interested in the reboot?