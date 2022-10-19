MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine are still going strong. On Oct. 18, the adorable couple celebrated their two-year anniversary together.

In honor of the big milestone, Meg took to Instagram with a collection of photos showcasing her blissful romance with Pardi over the last two years.

“Yr 2 with U 💙,” the 27-year-old wrote alongside a series of cute pics that captured the pair enjoying a candlelight dinner, cuddling up in the bed, and being silly around the house. In one photo, Pardi could be seen playfully biting on Meg’s backside.

Mr. Fontaine, 32, kept the love flowing on his Instagram page with a short but sweet message in honor of his anniversary with the Houston femcee.

“TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO ,” the “Backin’ It Up” rapper wrote, captioning a few photos that showed him and Meg canoodling in a clothing store. Another photo captured him grabbing the Grammy-award-winning star’s bodacious booty.

According to PEOPLE, Meg and Pardi’s romance began after they met while working on the Houston native’s smash hit “Savage.” In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

On Twitter, Mrs. Tina Snow wasn’t afraid to show her man some extra love in honor their 2-year-relationship mark. “Big ole big dark chocolate man,” the “WAP” hitmaker wrote in one tweet. In a second post she wrote,” “My man so obsessed with me… love that for me.”

As you should sis!!

Fans congratulate Meg and Pardi on their 2-year-anniversary

Online, Meg stans lit up social media with congratulatory messages for the pair’s 2-year anniversary.

“Seeing @theestallion and @pardi together, just makes me happy, especially for Meg! You deserve it all! They look so good together!” wrote one fan. While another Twitter user commented:

“Pardi has dedicated himself to making Meg happy. He’s dependable and stands up for her always. In most of the little clips I see of them he’s asking if she’s happy or having fun. I mean I LOVE THEM!”

We just love these two together and we are happy that Meg can finally find some solace and peace given what a tough time she’s been through lately. Black love reigns supreme!

Congrats to Meg and Pardi!

RELATED CONTENT: Pardison Fontaine Responds To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Saying He Wants To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet