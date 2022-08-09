MadameNoire Featured Video

Pardison Fontaine took to Twitter earlier this week to further explain his commentary on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he’d like to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet.

Johnson posted a video of himself on Instagram on Aug. 6 answering animal-related questions with his DC League of Super-Pets co-star Kevin Hart.

When the actor was asked if there’s anyone whose pet he’d like to become, Johnson immediately brought up Megan Thee Stallion’s name.

When asked to elaborate on his comment, the actor simply said, “Well, we don’t have to talk about that.”

Pardison Fontaine’s Responses To The Rock’s Interview

In a since-deleted comment, Pardi slighted The Rock and the actor’s wife of three years, Lauren Hashian.

“All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning … You’ll be iiight … Moana is the sh*t tho,” Pardi initially tweeted, according to XXL.

“Woke up to chaos on the apps. Of all the things to be worried about, y’all think I’m mad at the Rock…” Pardi tweeted on Aug. 8. “The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my sh*t… I deleted it (yesterday)… cus it seem like ppl took it wrong… thought maybe my joke was in poor taste.”

Pardi and Megan’s History

Megan confirmed that she and Pardi were an item in February 2021, according to Glamour.

The duo has shared tidbits of their romance with the world and cute photos of themselves doing what couples do.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary last October.

