The joy of Lauryn Hill’s life is still in Zion — and her grandbabies too.

The singer shared a warm embrace with her eldest child at the 2022 ONE MusicFest following a performance of her beloved classic, “To Zion.”

The 1998 song from her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill showcased her uncertainty in welcoming the child due to the success of her career at the time and the societal pressures put on many mothers.

Still, the song is a moving and loving tribute to her son, who she describes as “a beautiful reflection of [God’s] grace.”

Hill performed a “beautifully deconstructed version” of “To Zion” on stage at the ONE MusicFest, according to AllHipHop.

The Fugees artist was reportedly surprised when her son joined her on stage, and the tenderness of their hug could be felt through the screen.

Hill also seemed overjoyed when Zion bought out his two young children to join him and his mother in front of the crowd.

“This is my grandson Zephaniah [and] this is my granddaughter Azaria. This is my son, Zion,” she said, the outlet detailed.

Commenting on her son’s shirt, which read, “The Most High over everything,” Hill approvingly said, “Yes, Zion.”

Out of the singer’s six kids, three others were said to have also joined their mother on stage.

While John Nesta, Micah, and Sarah’s presence all added to the family affair, Selah and Joshua reportedly weren’t there for the festivities.

Lauryn Hill’s heartwarming set at the ONE MusicFest comes less than a week after 23-year-old Selah made headlines for modeling Kayne West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt at the latter’s YZY Season 9 fashion show in Paris.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Selah wrote in part after backlash on the shirts. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

