SZA hopes her future will include kids of her own, even if that means they’re raised in a “nontraditional” way.

The Ctrl performer opened up about her thoughts on motherhood as the star of Complex’s latest cover story.

“I do wanna have kids. Like really soon,” SZA told the outlet. “But I don’t have a necessity for a family unit as much as I really would love kids. And it’s not even like I’m trying to do anything that’s groundbreaking or nontraditional or like, modern woman. I just literally feel like it’s less stressful to think about like, ‘Who’s it gonna be? Are they trustworthy? Is this person going to really love me? Is this partner material?’ Versus being like, OK, this is the doctor I know I want to deliver my kids.”

The singer told the outlet that until she becomes a mom, she’s working on physically and spiritually bettering herself in the meantime.

“These are things that I can affect and like, I can’t even control them, but I can affect them in a way that allows me to be an active partner,” she explained. “But it’s like the partner aspect… I really can’t control what God has for me in that area.”

SZA hinted at when her highly anticipated sophomore album would be released at this year’s MET Gala.

“My album’s, like, finally ready to go. More than I’ve ever felt before,” the singer told Vogue. “So this summer will be a SZA Summer.”

Fans still have no idea when the project will drop, and SZA shared in her Complex feature that the album is currently “all over the place.”

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them,” she told the outlet.

