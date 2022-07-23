MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s been five years since we’ve been blessed with an album from SZA. On the five-year anniversary, she released a deluxe version of CTRL with an extra five songs. Those five songs clearly weren’t enough to quench our thirst for a new SZA project.

At this year’s MET Gala, she promised her project would arrive this summer.

“My album’s, like, finally ready to go. More than I’ve ever felt before,” she told Vogue. “So this summer will be a SZA Summer.”

Recently, one of her fans asked about the highly anticipated project.

“Congrats on the collab, but Summer is almost over & there’s still no album @sza.” they wrote in the comments section. “Please don’t tell me you lied again.”

She said the delay is not her fault and put the blame on Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson and RCA Records.

‘It’s 100% [TDE president Punch] and rca on this one. I wanted the summer,” she responded in the comment section. “They wanted more time. [At this point] I’m jus tryna have a good time stress free lol.”

After seeing this exchange, Punch took to Twitter to chime in.

“Starting to get tired of this. Getting tired of the whole business,” The TDE exec said in a now-deleted tweet.

SZA then replied “We all tired.”

Punch then gave an update on why the album was taking so long.

“Shortly after discussing everything with RCA and Top, we decided it was best to do it a little bit later to set everything up correctly, giving it its proper space and lead time,” he wrote. “There is a lot that goes into putting out [an] album and especially one with this much anticipation. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

We might not be getting an album yet, but she did just team up with fellow TDE songstress Doechii for the “Persuasive” remix.