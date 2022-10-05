MadameNoire Featured Video

Scooby-Doo’s Velma is now — finally — a confirmed representative character for the LGBTQIA+ community.

While fans have speculated for decades about whether the quirky character is a lesbian, the cannon wasn’t written in stone until the classic franchise’s latest release.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is a Halloween-esque animated film wherein the gang of teenage crime-busting detectives joins forces to do what they do best — solve a new, spooky mystery.

Velma has a crush on female costume designer Coco Diablo in the new film — a side of the character many viewers are excited to see.

RELATED CONTENT: “Important Moments In Black LGBTQ+ History”

When Velma first sees Coco, it’s safe to say that the cat got the brainy teen’s tongue.

Velma’s brain goes into overdrive with complimentary thoughts, describing Coco by noting, “Incredible glasses!” “Amazing turtleneck!” “Obviously brilliant!” “Loves animals!”

A Twitter user shared a clip of the moment with the message: “OMG, LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON IN THE MOVIES. LET’S GOOOOOO.”

Velma later opened up about her feelings for the designer when she confided in Daphne about her feelings for Coco, who’s also a “convicted felon.”

“Okay — who am I kidding?! I’m crushing big time Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?!” Velma frantically asked.

Another social media user tweeted, “This [is] my fave scene of her!!” about a clip of Velma’s offbeat grin after Coco’s hand rested on her shoulder.

Elsewhere, a fan described a screenshot of the moment as “ScoobyDooHistory.”

Other tweets included, “I never thought I’d live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen,” and “Velma getting her lesbian debut after five decades. Thank u.”

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is available to stream as of Oct. 4.

Peep the trailer below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Tevin Campbell Publicly Embraces His Sexuality After Decades Of Speculation: “You Just Couldn’t Be Gay Back Then'”