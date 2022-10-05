MadameNoire Featured Video

Finally, the queen Rih has spoken… well, kinda.

The beauty mogul spoke briefly on her nervousness around her upcoming Super Bowl performance in 2023 before expressing her excitement about taking the stage, according to TMZ.

The Instagram post of the fashion and beauty icon clutching an NFL football foreshadowed her upcoming performance. Both Apple Music and the NFL have confirmed that Rihanna will perform during the Super Bowl, as previously reported by MADAMENOIRE.

RiRi was shopping at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and TMZ reporters pressed her about the big game and her imminent performance. Reporters told the Grammy-winning artist, that she has a close pool of 50 names of possible collaborators, implying anyone with whom she has previously worked with.

After successfully dodging questions as she was leaving the grocery store with her man, the 34-year-old was then questioned about the possibility of an appearance by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Finally, she gave a shrug, hinting that there might be a few guests on the roster.

However, can we get into how stunning Rihanna looks while causally grocery shopping? While we love the new information, it is very early on the planning side. Rih most likely hasn’t planned out quite a few things with the performance. We can see in the future the newly mother dropping a few hints on what’s to come.

But we should know when it comes to Rihanna, we shouldn’t anticipate anything less than a variety of surprises. Even though we probably won’t learn too much, our anticipation for seeing how amazing she performs is unaffected.

Rihanna’s headline performance will be the first occasion supported by Apple Music, which will replace Pepsi as the primary sponsor. The Super Bowl will be broadcast on FOX on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.