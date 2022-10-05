MadameNoire Featured Video

BLK, one of the most popular dating apps for Black singles has just unveiled a legendary collaboration in honor of National Voter Education Week. This iconic collaboration features emerging artist Saucy Santana and rap star Trina in order to promote a new anthem for voting, No Voting, No Vucking.

Voting is a pretty big deal, especially in swing states like Florida. These rappers are making it clear if your prospective partner isn’t going to vote, then it simply will not work.

“I’m honored to use my platform to empower young people because not voting is definitely a red flag in a relationship. Period.” said Saucy Santana. “Now, more than ever, we have to use our voices to stand up for what we believe in. Voting is sexy. Being informed is sexy.”

This collaboration aims to promote voting among current and future generations because of how crucial it is to this nation. According to Circle, 43 percent of Black youth voters cast ballots in the 2020 election. Therefore, with the 2022 midterm elections right around the corner engaging more young people in the voting process is crucial.

When it comes to youth voters BLK and When We All Vote want to help keep the momentum going. With the release of No Voting, No Vucking, the goal is to inspire young Black people to vote and realize the importance of their voice.





Along with this captivating civic national anthem, BLK will also debut the Election Center. A brand-new in-app feature, that serves as an online hub created to change the political and voting culture in the Black community. The Election Center’s goal is to promote Black voter registration and showcase the voices of Black voters.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this collaboration with two of the most trailblazing figures in hip-hop and culture.” said Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing for BLK. “Our users are inspired by Trina’s confidence and her powerful female-first lyrics. While Saucy Santana’s fervent and self-assured lyrics have broken barriers of inclusivity in the hip-hop community. With these two cultural icons. We hope to empower a new generation of young voters to get involved in this and future elections.”

On the No Voting, No Vucking website, users of the dating app may check their voter registration status, register to vote and learn more about local political initiatives. A digital hub built by the dating app. Members will have the option to share a profile sticker on the BLK app. By doing this it will enable users to connect with people who share their interest in policy concerns.

For more information, or to watch/stream the new “No Voting, No Vucking” video, visit www.NoVotingNoVucking.com.

