MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s officially fall and for some that means swapping out that sweet, floral fragrance for a warm and woodsy winter fragrance. If you’re anything like me, you keep a few staple scents in your collection which means these special smell-goods are constantly being replaced, especially if you use them often or enjoy combining scents. Having a few staple scents allows you to switch it up when you’re not obsessing over that one sumptuous fragrance. Finding your signature scent takes time and quite a bit of patience, but the road to constantly receiving those smell good compliments is a fun one.

I’ve curated a list of some of the best fall and winter fragrances to help you find your signature scent. Okay, yes. I’ve shamelessly thrown in a couple of my personal favorites, but only in hopes that you’ll try them and love them as much as I do. If you’re on a budget, Dossier has an amazing collection of fragrances inspired by some of the most coveted designer fragrances for a fraction of the price. Some honorable mentions include, Ambery Vanilla (inspired by YSL’s Black Opium), Ambery Saffron (inspired by MFK’s Baccarat Rouge 540), Floral Lavender (inspired by YSL’s Libre), and Floral Marshmallow (inspired by KILIAN Paris’ Love, Don’t Be Shy).

The following fragrances are in no particular order.

Last fall, I skipped out on Black Opium for one of my personal favs which we’ll get into next. But it’ll definitely be in rotation for me this winter. Dossier dupe can be purchased here.

Notes: Coffee, vanilla and pear. (Sounds like a sexy fall dinner date to me.)

And here is where I fangirl…it’s the only toilette fragrance I own but boy is it worth it. I’m obsessed. It’s toasty, warm, woodsy and subtly sexy. Very much Jazz club vibes.

Notes: Rum absolute, tobacco leaf and vanilla.

This can easily become a staple if you love a sweet but warm scent. I received this as a birthday gift a few years back and haven’t looked back since. I’ve noticed that this particular fragrance smells different on everyone, in the best way possible. Fair warning: Flowerbomb is a little bit on the powdery-smelling side. If you’re looking for a bargain, check out the Dossier dupe here.

Notes: Patchouli (don’t mind if I do), tea leaf, jasmine (if you know, you know), and rose.

Equal parts elegant and intoxicating. She’s an icon so be careful with her. The best part about J’adore, Dior is offering a new and completely alcohol-free formula.

Notes: Jasmine (there it goes again), magnolia and neroli.

*Here’s a 2-for-1*

De Los Santos & Mumbai Noise, Eau de Parfum by BYREDO

While Mumbai Noise is more on the smoky side, De Los Santos is like palo santo in a bottle. Both fragrances are extremely unique which is a huge part of what makes a signature fragrance.

Notes: De Los Santos – Palo santo but with more sweetness.

Notes: Mumbai Noise – Sandalwood, coffee and amber.

YSL is about as sophisticated as it gets with a floral but musky profile. She can easily become one of your grown woman perfumes. Dossier dupe can be purchased here.

Notes: Lavender essence, orange blossom and orchid accord.

*Honorable Mention*

Is this article even about signature fragrances if Baccarat Rouge 540 isn’t at least mentioned? Baccarat is woodsy with a little more sweetness and spice. It screams opulence and sophistication. If breaking the bank isn’t an option, check out the Dossier dupe here.

Notes: Jasmine (she’s really that girl), saffron, cedarwood, and ambergris.

Purple Haze is a spicy nighttime fragrance. Whoever wears Haze knows they’re cool and most certainly doesn’t mind not fitting in. Think about the plethora of smells at a music festival like Afro Punk or Rolling Loud, bottled up and refined.

Notes: Bergamot, musk, black pepper, and thyme.

The bottle alone is very alluring. Good Girl is sultry and while it may start off with bright whiffs of jasmine (Here she is yet again, have you noticed a pattern here?) she goes dark with traces of coffee and cocoa. Grab your girls, shimmy into that little black dress, and spray on Good Girl before you head out for the night. If you’re balling on a budget, check out the Dossier dupe here.

Notes: Jasmine sambac, tonka, cocoa, and tuberose.