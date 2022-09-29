MadameNoire Featured Video

Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps have been working hard to give his hometown a makeover for the past two summers. HGTV cameras have been rolling throughout the process for their new show, Buying Back the Block.

On the three-episode mini-series, we will see the lovebirds revitalize the block Epps grew up on Indianapolis. They take abandoned homes and transform them.

“Kyra and I are restoring two homes on the block, one was my grandmother’s house from the 1960s,” Epps said in a news release. “Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community. Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

They’ve already flipped an old firehouse on his childhood block and now the Epps call that house home.

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ‘70s,” Kyra Epps added. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history. I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience.”

The Jumping the Broom star has been posting about the homes he has been renovating since 2020. In one post, he shared the before and after of a home that was once a crack house.

“A lot of people claim a Hood a city or a block but don’t own it,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is my block in Indiana the before and after with family and friends in the homes. They movin’ us out of our [communities] at a rapid pace In the [inner cities].I been arrested in this hood a thousand times and lost a many friends to violence and drugs in this [neighborhood]. [This] was a full crack house in the 80’s and 90’s. Look at it now.”

Buying Back the Block will premiere in Spring 2023.