The long-anticipated docuseries developed by Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis on Black women’s hair and identity is coming to your screens next month.

Backed by OWN, Disney’s Onyx Collective and Hulu, The Hair Tales is a six-part series of one-hour segments unpacking how Black women’s hair journeys connect their identities to “broader societal and historical themes.”

The Hair Tales will debut its first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, according to a press release.

Two episodes will be released on Hulu and one new episode will premiere on OWN every following week.

The docuseries’ executive producers span a list of amazing female industry powerhouses, including Ross, Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Kisha Imani Cameron.

Guests in the docuseries’ trailer include Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey, Chika, Marsai Martin, Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and many, many more.

The Hair Tales is described as a “dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair.”

Celebrity guests will discuss “intimate” portions of their hair journeys with Ross — and the series will present “a collage of resilience, style and purpose.”

Others slated to share their two cents on Black women’s hair included the “brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters.”

“The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and ultimately Black women’s identity, creativity and contributions to society,” details the press release.

The Hair Tales debuts on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 on Hulu and at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

See the trailer below.

