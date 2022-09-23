MadameNoire Featured Video

Las Vegas Aces WNBA player Dearica Hamby will be a mother for the second time.

The All-Star forward, 28, announced the news during her team’s parade for winning the WNBA Finals championship earlier this week.

Hamby, who has a 5-year-old daughter with her husband Alonzo Nelson-Ododa, revealed the news after stepping up to the microphone during the parade.

When the event announcer encouraged the crowd to “give it up one more time for Amaya’s mom,” the WNBA star quickly stated, “It’s no longer Amaya’s mom. It’s Amaya and Legend’s mom.”

The five-year-old confirmed her mother’s news in a video Hamby posted online, wherein the girl told the world, “I’m having another brother.”

The Aces’ Championship Win

The joyfulness of Hamby’s announcement comes as the pregnant WNBA player helped her team successfully compete all season — resulting in the Aces’ first-ever championship win.

Hamby celebrated the victory in part by posting a series of pictures and a video on social media.

“HERstory 💙. Didn’t think this could get any better, but it does 😏. We just getting started. 2022 CHAMPS,” the forward player wrote in the caption.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, the historic win also resulted in fellow team player Chelsea Gray being named the season’s MVP, and the Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon becoming the WNBA’s first to win a title in her first season coaching.

“I think especially with a first-year head coach, our bond got even a little tighter and stronger,” said Gray on this year’s performance. “For the organization to understand what it takes to not just do it one year, but try to do it multiple years, that’s when you’re talking about a more legendary franchise. Hopefully, that’s what we can be.”

Congrats to Hamby and her family — we wish her the absolute best during her pregnancy and in this new chapter!