Basketball player Chelsea Gray is receiving her flowers as an MVP after assisting her team, the Las Vegas Aces, in securing their first WNBA championship title on Sept. 18.

The Aces landed their victory against the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 in addition to winning the WNBA Finals 3-1, ESPN reports.

Sunday’s game was held at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena, where Gray scored 20 points and accomplished six assists.

The WNBA Finals MVP “averaged 18.3 points and 6.0 assists during the series,” according to Bleacher Report.

“We didn’t like that feeling we had last year,” Gray noted for ESPN on the Aces’ 2021 performance. “It was a tough moment, but it built character. It was setting something up for the following year.”

“It’s a commitment to wanting to keep a group together,” the point guard added. “You think about the teams in the past who kept a core group together, like Minnesota or Phoenix or Seattle, it’s a commitment to excellence and wanting to leave a legacy.”

The Aces’ History-Making Championship Title

As mentioned, the Aces’ victory marks the team’s first WNBA championship win ever.

Additionally, the team’s head coach Becky Hammon became the first in the league’s history to win a title in her first season coaching thanks to Sunday’s success.

“I think especially with a first-year head coach, our bond got even a little tighter and stronger,” said Gray on this year’s performance. “For the organization to understand what it takes to not just do it one year, but try to do it multiple years, that’s when you’re talking about a more legendary franchise. Hopefully, that’s what we can be.”

Congrats to Gray, Hammon and all the Aces for their big win on Sunday! We love to see it!

